FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Golden Star output falls below expectation
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Golden Star output falls below expectation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources said its first-quarter gold production missed its own forecast due to unscheduled maintenance at its sulfide plant in Ghana.

Golden Star, which has two operating mines along the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt in the West African country, produced 77,725 ounces of gold, lagging its estimate of 79,000 ounces.

Cash costs rose to $1,120 per ounce from $980 per ounce a year ago.

In February, the mid-tier gold miner forecast production of 350,000 ounces to 370,000 ounces of gold this year.

Golden Star shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value in the last six months, closed at C$1.51 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.