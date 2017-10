JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Ltd : * Says attributable production for Q3 2012 seen at 810,000 equivalent ounces

from 862,000 in June quarter * Says output hurt by a loss of 30,000 ounces from a fire at yarona and another

35,000 ounces from illegal strikes * Says on-going unlawful strike action in South Africa increases likelihood of

major restructuring in the industry