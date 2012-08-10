Gold Fields' Ghana gold extraction facilities reopen

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold Fields’ Ghana operations, where gold is extracted from ore, have reopened after being shut for over three weeks by the country’s Environmental Protection Agency, the company said on Friday.

Gold Fields, which produces around 850,000 ounces globally each quarter, said it lost about 15,000 ounces to the closure of what are known as “heap leach facilities”. The company is the world no. 4 bullion producer.

The operations are part of the company’s Tarkwa gold mine and were shut on July 16 to comply with an EPA directive calling for water discharges to be directed through a treatment plant.

“Although Gold Fields believes that Tarkwa was complying with the prescribed conductivity levels in its water discharges, it has nonetheless commissioned the construction of two water treatment plants at the heap leach facilities,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)