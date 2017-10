JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold Fields, the world’s fourth largest gold producer, said on Thursday it was launching a “portfolio review” or strategic examination of its operations with a focus on ensuring a flow of dividends.

Chief executive Nick Holland said in a presentation of the company’s results the review would look at “scrutinising, prioritising and sequencing all capital investment projects.” (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)