S.Africa's Gold Fields says 85 pct of workers strike
March 7, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 6 years ago

S.Africa's Gold Fields says 85 pct of workers strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Gold Fields, the world’s fourth largest gold producer, said on Wednesday that 85 percent of its workforce had heeded a call for a 1-day nationwide strike.

“Our staffing is therefore limited to essential services such as security. There is effectively no production for the first shift,” spokesman Sven Lunsche said.

The strike, called by the Congress of South African Trade Unions, was also expected to hit other gold miners and the platinum and coal sectors. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)

