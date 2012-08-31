FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold Fields says 12,000 workers on wildcat strike
August 31, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Gold Fields says 12,000 workers on wildcat strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South African bullion miner Gold Fields said about 12,000 of its workers have been on a wildcat strike since Wednesday evening, the latest labour unrest to hit the mining industry in Africa’s top economy.

Gold Fields said in a statement on Friday that so far two day and two night shifts had been lost by the strike at the east section of its KDC mine in South Africa.

Shares of Gold Fields were down 3.2 percent at 100.66 rand. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

