Shares of Goldin Financial Holdings plunge 55 pct in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Goldin Financial Holdings fell 55 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday, wiping HK$125 billion ($16.12 billion) off the value of the company.

Goldin Financial, which is 70 percent owned by Hong Kong entrepreneur Pan Sutong, saw its shares rise 411 percent between September last year and March this year.

The company has said it was not aware of a reason for the surge in its share price earlier this year. ($1 = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)