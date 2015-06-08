FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK regulator warns investors about Goldin Properties shareholdings
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

HK regulator warns investors about Goldin Properties shareholdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said investors should exercise “extreme caution” when trading shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited because of the majority of its shares are held with a small group of investors.

Goldin Properties Chairman Pan Sutong controls 64.4 percent of shares, while a group of 13 shareholders owns another 30.75 percent, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

The warning follows a similar notice the SFC issued in March against Goldin Financial Holdings, also controlled by Pan, after shares of Goldin Financial jumped more than 400 percent between September and March. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.