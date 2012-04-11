FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court restricts U.S. in Goldman programmer ruling
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 11, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

Court restricts U.S. in Goldman programmer ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court set limits on the government’s ability to prosecute alleged corporate espionage, in an opinion Wednesday explaining its February decision to throw out the conviction of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer programmer.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said the alleged theft of source code by Sergey Aleynikov could not subject him to criminal liability under the Economic Espionage Act of 1996, which makes it a crime to steal trade secrets, because it was not produced for or placed in interstate or foreign commerce.

Goldman “went to great lengths to maintain the secrecy of its system,” Chief Judge Dennis Jacobs wrote for the court. “The enormous profits the system yielded for Goldman depended on no one else having it.”

Last month, the 2nd Circuit overturned Aleynikov’s December 2010 conviction. Aleynikov has been serving an eight-year prison term since last March.

In its opinion on Wednesday, the court also said the “highly valuable” source code did not qualify as a stolen good under the National Stolen Property Act because it was not a physical item that could be seized.

“We decline to stretch or update statutory words of plain and ordinary meaning in order to better accommodate the digital age,” Jacobs wrote.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan declined to comment, a spokeswoman for his office said.

The case is U.S. v. Aleynikov, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-1126.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.