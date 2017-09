March 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Peter Oppenheimer, the chief financial officer of Apple Inc , as an independent director.

Oppenheimer’s appointment expands Goldman’s board to 13, of whom 10 are independent.

“Peter’s 25 years of broad experience across important industries will add a valuable perspective to our board of directors,” Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement.