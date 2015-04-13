D.E. Shaw in talks to buy Italian NPL business from GS-sources

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm D.E. Shaw has started exclusive talks to buy the Italian non-performing loan business of Archon, a real estate unit of investment bank Goldman Sach, two sources close to the matter said.

The New York-based firm will have about two weeks to negotiate exclusively the purchase of a 2-billion euro ($2.1 billion) portfolio of Italian non-performing property loans as well as the platform and staff to manage it, the sources said.

DE Shaw did not respond to requests for comment. Goldman Sachs had no comment.