D.E. Shaw in talks to buy Italian NPL business from GS-sources
April 13, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

D.E. Shaw in talks to buy Italian NPL business from GS-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm D.E. Shaw has started exclusive talks to buy the Italian non-performing loan business of Archon, a real estate unit of investment bank Goldman Sach, two sources close to the matter said.

The New York-based firm will have about two weeks to negotiate exclusively the purchase of a 2-billion euro ($2.1 billion) portfolio of Italian non-performing property loans as well as the platform and staff to manage it, the sources said.

DE Shaw did not respond to requests for comment. Goldman Sachs had no comment.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za

