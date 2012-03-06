FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman's Asia business posts loss in 2011
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 6, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 6 years

Goldman's Asia business posts loss in 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs’ Asia operations swung to a loss in 2011 from a year-ago profit, as the business was hurt by declining stock prices and increased market volatility in the region, a company filing showed.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Feb. 28, Goldman’s Asia unit posted a loss of $103 million, compared with a profit of $2.08 billion in 2010.

Goldman’s Asia net revenue in 2011 fell about 46 percent to $3.86 billion. The bank’s Asia operations include Australia and New Zealand.

Goldman said its Asian net revenue fell because of “significant decline” in equity markets in the region during 2011, along with weak performance in investing and lending activities.

Goldman also said in the filing that it recorded a loss of $517 million from its investment in ordinary shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

In November, Goldman sold $1.1 billion of shares in ICBC, less than originally expected as global markets plunged on concern of a worsening European debt crisis.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.