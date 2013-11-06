Goldman's Asia fund unit chairman Bolitho to retire

HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s chairman in Asia Pacific, Oliver Bolitho, will retire at the end of 2013 after 15 years at the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Bolitho, who will take an advisory director’s role at the firm, moved to Hong Kong in 2007 and became the head of the unit in the region in 2009.

He became the chairman last year after Sheila Patel took over as the head of International Goldman Sachs Asset Management responsible for EMEA as well as Asia Pacific ex-Japan, according to another memo sent last year.

Goldman Sachs will not replace Bolitho’s role.

Asian Investor had reported the news earlier.