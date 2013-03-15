FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman's Barg moves to head of M&A capital markets in New York -memo
March 15, 2013

Goldman's Barg moves to head of M&A capital markets in New York -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Steven Barg as head of M&A capital markets in New York, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Friday, less than six months after starting a senior role in Singapore.

The role will involve advising the firm’s clients on the equity market implications of their merger and acquisitions activities, the memo said. Barg, an American, will move to New York in early April.

Barg joined Goldman from UBS in May 2010 as co-head of equity capital markets in Asia in Hong Kong, before moving to Singapore last year as co-head of investment banking for Southeast Asia.

