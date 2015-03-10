FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US judge recommends no Goldman gender-bias class action
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 10, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

US judge recommends no Goldman gender-bias class action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday recommended against certifying a class-action lawsuit in which current and former female employees at Goldman Sachs Group Inc accused the Wall Street bank of gender-based bias in pay and promotions.

While saying “this is a close case,” U.S. Magistrate Judge James Francis said there were not enough common issues among the proposed class members to justify letting them sue as a group.

The judge’s recommendation now goes to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who will decide whether to accept it. (Reporting by Nate Raymond Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.