FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman CEO Blankfein receives $14.5 mln restricted stock bonus
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

Goldman CEO Blankfein receives $14.5 mln restricted stock bonus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein received $14.5 million worth of restricted stock on Tuesday as part of his 2013 bonus, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The award of 88,422 shares is worth $14.5 million, based on Goldman’s closing price of $163.90 on Wednesday.

The value is 8 percent higher than the $13.3 million restricted stock award Blankfein received for 2012. It comes in addition to his $2 million base salary and a cash bonus that has not yet been disclosed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.