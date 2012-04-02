FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman names Schiro as lead independent director
April 2, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 6 years

Goldman names Schiro as lead independent director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said James J. Schiro will become its new lead independent board director when current lead director John H. Bryan retires in May.

Schiro, who was previously chief executive of Zurich Financial Services AG and PricewaterhouseCoopers , has been on Goldman’s board since May 2009.

He is now the chairman of Goldman’s audit committee, a role he will cede to M. Michele Burns, who has been on Goldman’s board since last October.

Bryan, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last year, has been on the board since November 1999. He will not stand for re-election at Goldman’s annual meeting in May.

