FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman to launch new bond trading platform - WSJ
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 4, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman to launch new bond trading platform - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is preparing to launch a bond-trading platform on which it will charge lower fees than for typical bond trades, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The firm has been developing GSession, an electronic platform over the past year, the paper said.

The platform, which may be launched later this month, would cross customer orders during scheduled trading sessions of up to five minutes and enable large trades, the Journal reported.

BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, also announced plans in December for its own internal bond trading platform.

Goldman Sachs officials could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.