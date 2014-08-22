FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FHFA confirms settlement with Goldman related to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, values accord at $1.2 bln
#Funds News
August 22, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FHFA confirms settlement with Goldman related to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, values accord at $1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - * U.S. federal housing finance agency confirms settlement with Goldman Sachs

Group Inc over mortgage securities, and values settlement at $1.2

billion -- fhfa website * Fhfa confirms settlement calls for goldman to pay $3.15 billion in connection

with releases and purchases of securities previously bought by fannie mae,

freddie mac * Fhfa says goldman to pay about $2.15 billion to freddie mac and about $1

billion to fannie mae, effectively making both whole on their respective

investments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
