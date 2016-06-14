FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman settles $1 billion case over Timberwolf CDO
June 14, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

Goldman settles $1 billion case over Timberwolf CDO

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has settled a $1 billion lawsuit filed by a defunct hedge fund accusing the bank of selling risky securities that it expected to lose value ahead of the global financial crisis.

The parties voluntarily discontinued the case with prejudice, according to a June 10 filing in New York state court. Terms of the settlement were not revealed. A notice of readiness for trial had been filed in April.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZPlhtv

