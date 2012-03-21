FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman loses bid to dismiss Hudson CDO lawsuit
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 21, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 6 years

Goldman loses bid to dismiss Hudson CDO lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Goldman Sachs Group Inc of defrauding investors in the offering of risky debt linked to subprime mortgages.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan dismissed part but not all of the lawsuit brought by Dodona I LLC, a hedge fund formed in 2007 to invest in pieces of collateralized debt obligations.

Dodona accused Goldman of creating the Hudson Mezzanine Funding CDOs as part of an undisclosed scheme to reduce its subprime exposure at the expense of investors, and to bet against those CDOs.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.