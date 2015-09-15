FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman investment banking co-chair Cole to retire: memo
September 15, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman investment banking co-chair Cole to retire: memo

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s investment banking division co-chair Christopher A. Cole will retire from the firm after 30 years, and will serve as a senior advisor, according to a company memo on Tuesday.

Cole, who joined Goldman in 1985 as an associate, has handled many of the bank’s high profile clients including large global insurance companies and China’s largest commercial bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

A spokesman from Goldman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.

Cole also served as the lead banker for Goldman’s initial public offering and is a member of its management committee and finance committee.

Cole held roles including head of the financial institutions group and global co-head of the investment banking group. He became a partner in 1994.

Cole will become a senior advisor following his retirement. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

