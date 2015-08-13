Goldman Sachs sells Colombia coal unit to Murray Energy

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has sold its controversial Colombia coal mining division to privately held Murray Energy, Murray said on Thursday, concluding the Wall Street giant’s divestment of physical commodity assets.

Ohio-based coal giant Murray Energy has acquired Colombia Natural Resources, which includes two surface mines, three undeveloped mines and other infrastructure including a port and rail cars, it said in a statement, providing no terms.

In recent years, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have come under heavy political and regulatory pressure to get out of risky commodity businesses, particularly those involving the ownership of assets. Goldman sold off a metals warehousing business and moved to wind down uranium trading last year. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Ken Wills)