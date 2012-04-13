FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs CEO gets $16.2 million pay package
April 13, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Goldman Sachs CEO gets $16.2 million pay package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein received a $16.2 million pay package last year, a 14.5 percent increase that came primarily from a salary bump and greater stock rewards.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Blankfein’s compensation package included a $2 million salary, a $3 million bonus and $10.7 million worth of stock.

The previous year, Blankfein received $14.1 million, including a $600,000 salary, a $5.4 million bonus and $7.7 million worth of stock.

