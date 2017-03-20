Goldman not liable for fraud in auction-rate lawsuit - ruling

A federal judge in Manhattan has tossed a lawsuit accusing Goldman Sachs of fraudulently promoting risky auction-rate securities, causing major losses to a nonprofit hospital in New Mexico when the $330 billion market collapsed in 2008.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected claims that Goldman Sachs deceptively propped up the market for auction-rate securities by buying them for its own inventory, making it appear as if there were more demand than there actually was.

