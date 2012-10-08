FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Goldman hires ex-SEC unit head-memo
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 8, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Goldman hires ex-SEC unit head-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second reference spelling of Donohue)

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc unit Goldman Sachs Asset Management has hired Andrew “Buddy” Donohue, a former head of the division of investment management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as deputy general counsel, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Donohue most recently a partner in the New York office at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, will be joining the firm Nov. 1, according to the memo.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has $702 billion in assets, according to the firm’s website. The firm’s 75 mutual funds alone have $190 billion, according to Lipper.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.