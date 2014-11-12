FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs defeats appeal over collapsed buyout
#Funds News
November 12, 2014

Goldman Sachs defeats appeal over collapsed buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled in favor of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a lawsuit accusing the Wall Street investment bank of negligence for arranging the $580 million sale of a married couple’s speech recognition company to Lernout & Hauspie, which soon collapsed in an accounting fraud.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday let stand a January 2013 jury verdict against James and Janet Baker, who hired Goldman to coordinate the all-stock buyout of Dragon Systems Inc at the height of the 2000 technology bubble.

Writing for the appeals court, Chief Judge Sandra Lynch rejected claims that the plaintiffs deserved a new trial because of evidentiary mistakes and erroneous jury instructions. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

