FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global economy not at risk of recession despite China weakness -Goldman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 25, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Global economy not at risk of recession despite China weakness -Goldman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The global economy is not at a risk of a recession in spite of recent concerns over China’s economy and weakness in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs said, although it lowered its short-term outlook for global stock markets.

“The drop in commodity prices during the past year and recent economic and foreign exchange weakness in China and other emerging markets will not tip the global economy into recession,” analysts at the U.S. investment bank said in an Aug. 24 dated note to clients, which was seen by Reuters.

The Wall Street bank reduced its short-term outlook for the equity market to “neutral”, but remained “overweight” over six and 12 months. It also maintained its view that commodities will underperform.

“We see a meaningful risk that markets are over-interpreting the collapse of oil and commodity prices as a negative growth signal,” the analysts said. The fall in prices of oil and other commodities are primarily a reflection of excess supply rather than weak demand, they said.

Goldman Sachs raised its short-term outlook for U.S. equities to neutral and lowered European equities to neutral. (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.