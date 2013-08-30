FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-employee pays fine for defrauding Goldman Sachs
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-employee pays fine for defrauding Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A former employee of Goldman Sachs Group Inc was fined $500,000 for defrauding the investment bank in December 2007 by hiding trading positions, the U.S. derivatives regulator said on Friday.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered the ex-employee, Matthew Marshall Taylor, to pay the civil fine after finding he violated anti-fraud provisions.

The Court Order stems from a complaint filed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Nov. 8, 2012, the agency said.

Taylor had pleaded guilty in a related criminal proceeding based on the same facts, the CFTC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.