Goldman has little exposure to troubled energy sector-CFO
January 29, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman has little exposure to troubled energy sector-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s lending exposure to troubled companies in the energy sector is small enough to be immaterial, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said on Thursday.

The bank had less than $2 billion in funded exposure to non-investment grade debt in the sector at Dec. 31, Schwartz said in a conference call with fixed-income analysts. The impact on capital is “not material,” he added.

As oil prices have fallen, Goldman has profited from helping producers hedge their exposure and may find opportunities to lend, and offer restructuring or merger advice to clients in the energy sector, Schwartz said. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

