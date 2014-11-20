FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman sacks staff for leaking confidential NY Fed information
November 20, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Goldman sacks staff for leaking confidential NY Fed information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it fired two staff after a junior employee passed confidential information from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, his former employer, to a senior colleague in the investment bank.

Goldman said the incident on Sept. 26 was immediately reported to its compliance team, regulators and the New York Fed and an internal investigation was launched into the junior employee’s actions.

"That employee and a more senior employee who failed to escalate the issue were terminated shortly thereafter," Goldman said in a statement issued after the New York Times reported the incident. (nyti.ms/1yVpoq6)

Goldman added that it was reviewing its policies regarding hiring staff from governmental institutions to ensure that they were effective and robust. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; editing by Rodney Joyce)

