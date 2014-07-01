FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs fined over trade rule violations in dark pool
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 1, 2014 / 1:57 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman Sachs fined over trade rule violations in dark pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - A unit of Goldman Sachs will pay an $800,000 fine and return funds to harmed investors to settle charges that its “dark pool” trading venue violated rules designed to get customers the best prices, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Tuesday.

FINRA, as the brokerage industry self-regulator is known, said that SIGMA-X, an alternative trading system that lets investors trade stocks anonymously, did not have proper policies in place to protect customer orders from November 2008 through August 2011.

Goldman Sachs Execution & Clearing LP is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.