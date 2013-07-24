CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs deputy general counsel to leave bank

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Greenwald will be co-chairperson of the law firm through February 2015 and not 2012)

July 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s deputy general counsel, David Greenwald, is leaving the company and will rejoin his old law firm, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as a co-chairperson.

Greenwald will be the co-chairperson of the law firm through February 2015 with its current chairperson Valerie Jacob and will be appointed as the firm’s chairman in March 2015, the law firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Greenwald who joined the bank’s legal department in 1994 was named a partner in 2000 and has a law degree from Columbia University. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)