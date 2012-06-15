FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajat Gupta guilty of insider trading-US jury
June 15, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Rajat Gupta guilty of insider trading-US jury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta was convicted on Friday on criminal charges of illegally tipping his hedge fund manager friend Raj Rajaratnam with corporate secrets.

A federal court jury in Manhattan found Gupta guilty of three counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, ending the four-week-long trial. He was found not guilty on two other securities fraud charges.

The jury delivered the verdict on the second day of its deliberations.

