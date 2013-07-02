FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs names Ken Hitchner as president in Asia Pacific ex-Japan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2013 / 2:50 AM / in 4 years

Goldman Sachs names Ken Hitchner as president in Asia Pacific ex-Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Ken Hitchner as its new president for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, the bank announced on Tuesday.

Hitchner, who replaces the retiring David Ryan, will be based in Hong Kong and will oversee the firm’s entire business in the region. A former pilot in the US Navy, his most recent role at the New York-based investment bank was global head of the healthcare banking group and global co-head of the technology, media and telecom group.

The appointment is the latest high-profile appointment for Goldman Sachs in the region this year, after it hired Kate Richdale from Morgan Stanley as head of investment banking services for Asia ex-Japan.

Link to the full press release:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.