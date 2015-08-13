Hotel investors accuse Goldman affiliates of self-dealing

(Reuters) - Two Goldman Sachs affiliates were sued in federal court in Manhattan on Friday for allegedly orchestrating a nearly decade-long scheme to defraud investors in hotel owner Equity Inns, taken private by a Goldman fund in 2007.

Filed by preferred shareholders of Equity Inns, the lawsuit alleges that Goldman-controlled businesses siphoned value out of the hotel company, violating various federal and state securities laws. The investors are represented by law firms Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck, and Gruber Hurst Elrod Johansen Hail Shank.

