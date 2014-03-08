FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs partners reduce stake in company
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

Goldman Sachs partners reduce stake in company

Linda Stern

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Partners in Goldman Sachs Group Inc exercised options and sold shares in February, cutting their stake in the company from 11 percent to 10.2 percent, according to a company disclosure.

The firm’s top employees held 48.2 million shares as of February 21, down from the 52.8 million they owned on January 27, according to the company’s monthly filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The most recent report was filed on March 7 and covered more than 400 employees.

Goldman shares have been on a tear, moving from under $90 in June 2012 to close at $174.26 on Friday. Most employees whose sales were reported in the most recent filing sold at prices between $161 and $166 a share. A part of partner’s compensation comes in the form of shares of the company; they typically must wait five years after receiving them to sell the shares.

According to the filing, partners also exercised more than 4 million options, netting some $175 million.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.