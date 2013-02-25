FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman managing director in insider trading probe leaves bank
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Goldman managing director in insider trading probe leaves bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A Goldman Sachs Group Inc salesman who has been under investigation for possibly passing confidential information about technology companies to hedge funds has left the bank, a spokesman confirmed on Monday.

David Loeb, 42, who was a managing director based in New York, has never been charged with wrongdoing. But his name surfaced among a small group of Goldman bankers under scrutiny in connection with an insider trading probe conducted by the FBI.

During last year’s trial of Rajat Gupta, a former Goldman board member who was convicted of passing nonpublic information about Goldman’s financial state to hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, defense lawyers said it was Loeb, not Gupta, who gave Rajaratnam the secret information.

A U.S. prosecutor told the judge that Loeb provided Rajaratnam with information about Intel Corp, Apple Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co, but nothing about information on the trades at the center of the Gupta case.

Loeb did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.