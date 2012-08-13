FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs, NEA invest $54 mln in Indian healthcare firm
August 13, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs, NEA invest $54 mln in Indian healthcare firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The private equity arm of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs and American venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates (NEA) have jointly invested about $54 million in Indian healthcare firm, the companies said in a joint statement.

The investment for a minority stake in Nova Medical Centers would be used to further expand the Indian company’s specialty surgery and fertility businesses, the statement said.

Goldman Sachs has deployed more than $2 billion in India since 2006.

