Goldman Sachs, NEA invest $54 mln in Indian healthcare firm

MUMBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The private equity arm of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs and American venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates (NEA) have jointly invested about $54 million in Indian healthcare firm, the companies said in a joint statement.

The investment for a minority stake in Nova Medical Centers would be used to further expand the Indian company’s specialty surgery and fertility businesses, the statement said.

Goldman Sachs has deployed more than $2 billion in India since 2006.