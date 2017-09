Goldman Sachs executive indicted on rape charge

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A Goldman Sachs Group Inc managing director has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of raping a 20-year-old woman during a party last week at a house he rented in the up-market Hamptons area of Long Island, according to court filings.

Jason Lee, 37, was indicted on Wednesday on one felony charge of first-degree rape and two misdemeanor charges of assault and sexual misconduct, according to the filings.

Police said last week that Lee was arrested on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York, after police, responding to a complaint about a stolen car, found the unnamed woman, who alleged she had been sexually assaulted. Lee was released on $20,000 bail.

The court documents do not name Lee’s employer, but Reuters independently verified that he works at Goldman Sachs.

He is scheduled to be arraigned before Judge Barbara Kahn in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Sept. 20, according to the court filings.

Lee’s attorney, Brian Desesa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority record shows Lee has worked for Goldman since March 1998. A biography posted on the website of the Milken Institute said he “led many of the firm’s most complicated financing and risk-management transactions for corporate clients” as a manager of convertible and equity derivative originations.