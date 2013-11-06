FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs legal-loss reserves may be $4 billion short -CFO
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Goldman Sachs legal-loss reserves may be $4 billion short -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc may be underreserved for legal losses by up to $4 billion, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street bank raised its estimate of “reasonably possible” legal losses by $500 million since June 30, Schwartz said on a conference call for fixed-income investors.

Banks generally do not disclose their overall amount of litigation reserves, but in recent years have begun telling investors how much they may be underreserved, at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s urging. Goldman will release its updated figure in a 10-Q filing with the SEC within the 24 hours, Schwartz said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.