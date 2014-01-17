Macquarie denies deal to buy Goldman's uranium desk has been done

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Bank denied on Friday that it had bought the uranium trading desk of Goldman Sachs after two trade sources said that the deal had been completed.

“Macquarie denies the deal has been done,” a spokesperson for the Australian investment bank in London said.

Goldman put its uranium desk up for sale late last year. The U.S. bank acquired the uranium desk in 2009 as part of a deal to buy the London-based trading operation of Constellation Energy.

The U.S. investment bank held around $200 million worth of low-grade uranium stocks late last year as part of its trading operation, according to industry sources.

Goldman also has a marketing arrangement with AngloGold Ashanti, South Africa’s largest uranium producer, to sell the uranium it produces as a by-product of its gold mining activities.