FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs names 280 managing directors as of Jan. 1
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Goldman Sachs names 280 managing directors as of Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc named 280 new managing directors on Wednesday, a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

Goldman’s new managing directors will be promoted as of Jan. 1, according to a press release on the company’s website. The title is one step away from the vaunted position of partner at the Wall Street bank.

The biggest group comes from trading, with 94 managing directors, followed by operations, technology, legal and finance staff, with 74; investment banking, with 51; investment management, with 39; research, with 14; and merchant banking, with eight. More than half are in the Americas, and 20 percent are women.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.