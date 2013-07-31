FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs committed to Metro warehouse business -executive
#Market News
July 31, 2013

Goldman Sachs committed to Metro warehouse business -executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said on Wednesday that the bank would maintain its Metro International metal warehousing business for the foreseeable future.

“We will end up selling Metro at an appropriate time,” Cohn said in an interview on CNBC.

No customers have yet taken Goldman up on its recent offer to exchange aluminum in warehouse queues for immediate access, Cohn said. The Wall Street bank said earlier on Wednesday that it was offering customers that deal, following increased scrutiny on wait times for aluminum orders that have driven up prices and led some customers to complain publicly.

