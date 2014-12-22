Goldman sells Metro metals warehouse unit to Reuben Bros -CNBC

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has sold its controversial metals warehousing business to Swiss private equity group Reuben Brothers, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The deal for Metro International Trade Services comes months after it put the business formally on the block. Goldman bought the business for an estimated $550 million in 2010, capitalizing on a surge in demand for storing base metals such as aluminum as demand slumped.

But the bank came under fierce political and regulatory pressure to divest the Detroit-based operation amid allegations it had encouraged hoarding supply, inflating metals prices. Goldman has denied it did anything wrong.

The deal is the latest in a string of commodity and energy market acquisitions by private equity groups, who are partly filling a void left by global banks that have been withdrawing from parts or even all of the volatile raw materials markets. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)