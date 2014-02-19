FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman, Mitsui lead $50 mln investment in India-Japan F&B venture
February 19, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Goldman, Mitsui lead $50 mln investment in India-Japan F&B venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and a unit of Mitsui & Co Ltd have led a 3,150 million rupee ($50.6 million) investment consumer goods firm Global Beverages & Foods Pvt Ltd, the investment banks said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

A. Mahendran, a former managing director for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, will be chairman and managing director of Global Beverages & Foods and will also invest in the company, the statement said.

Global Beverages & Foods plans to build a portfolio of consumer brands to cash in on increased consumer spending in India.

