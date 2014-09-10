FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Goldman's gaming head decamps for Fortress Investments -source
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 10, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Goldman's gaming head decamps for Fortress Investments -source

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group’s global head of gaming investment banking has recently joined Fortress Investment Group LLC to lead its gaming and leisure investment business for its credit funds, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

A representative for Fortress confirmed the contents of the memo.

Adam Rosenberg is joining the alternative asset manager as a managing director after 16 years at Goldman Sachs.

Under Rosenberg’s leadership, Goldman acted as buyside advisor to Bally Technologies Inc on its acquisition of SHFL Entertainment in 2013 and most recently on Video Gaming Technologies Inc on its sale to Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Fortress has been an active investor in the gaming and leisure sector. The global investment firm has $63.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2014. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.