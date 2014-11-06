MOVES-Goldman Sachs promotes West Coast technology banker

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc promoted banker Ryan Limaye to be global head of enterprise technology investment banking, according to an internal memo reviewed on Thursday.

Limaye, who is currently head of communications technology investment banking, will take on the new role overseeing enterprise software based in Silicon Valley. He will also continue to head communication technology deals.

Limaye, 42, will work closely with the co-heads of software investment banking, Tom Ernst and Ward Waltemath, according to the memo signed by Dan Dees and George Lee, senior bankers who run the tech, media and telecom banking group.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by David Gregorio)