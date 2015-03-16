FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman names Qin new Asia commodities chief, Glencore hires Thean
March 16, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman names Qin new Asia commodities chief, Glencore hires Thean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has appointed Xiao Qin as head of its Asia Pacific commodities business, according to an internal memo, with the bank’s former oil and metals trading chief in Singapore, Quek Chin Thean, joining Glencore .

Qin, an oil options trader, first joined the bank 15 years ago. He left the firm for a stint at UBS before rejoining in 2008.

“We are pleased to announce that Xiao Qin will become head of Asia Pacific Commodities Trading,” the memo seen by Reuters said. Its contents were confirmed by a spokesman for the bank.

Former Goldman Asia commodities head Thean, who is joining Glencore, previously ran BP’s fuel oil trading in Singapore and was CEO of Brightoil Petroleum. He joined the bank just over two years ago. (Reporting by David Sheppard in London; editing by Jason Neely)

