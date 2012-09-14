Goldman Sachs to name new partners Nov. 14-source

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to announce internally its list of newly appointed partners on Nov. 14 and its list of new managing directors the following day, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A committee led by Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood is now vetting candidates for those promotions, the source said.

The weeks-long vetting process, known at Goldman as “cross-ruffing,” involves intensive analysis of candidates’ performance and several rounds of interviews with people who work with them. Those who make it to partner or managing director are informed before a memo is sent internally via email naming all those chosen.

The promotions happen once every two years.

A spokesman for the investment bank, David Wells, declined to comment on the matter.