FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs to name new partners Nov. 14-source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 14, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs to name new partners Nov. 14-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to announce internally its list of newly appointed partners on Nov. 14 and its list of new managing directors the following day, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A committee led by Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood is now vetting candidates for those promotions, the source said.

The weeks-long vetting process, known at Goldman as “cross-ruffing,” involves intensive analysis of candidates’ performance and several rounds of interviews with people who work with them. Those who make it to partner or managing director are informed before a memo is sent internally via email naming all those chosen.

The promotions happen once every two years.

A spokesman for the investment bank, David Wells, declined to comment on the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.